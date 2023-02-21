Carilion Clinic is working on improving its trauma care response ahead of the Crystal Spring Tower expansion

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Carilion Clinic in Roanoke is improving and expanding its trauma care for patients in Southwest Virginia. Doctors are using simulators to improve overall patient care.

Nearly 4,000 trauma patients come to Carilion from Southwest Virginia, Tennessee, West Virginia and North Carolina. Carilion’s medical director for trauma services explained as a Level 1 trauma center, it’s important to have the space to take care of patients.

“We knew we needed a larger space, we needed a greater number of rooms,” Dr. Bryan Collier said. “But you still have to go through the process of how do we utilize the space?”

To answer that question, providers use a cardboard mock-up simulation to let Human Factor engineers know what works and what doesn’t. Carilion’s director of Human Factors Implementation explained the impact of making changes in the simulation design for patient care.

“By taking frontline staff input, it allows us to design the best environment that we can in a new situation that hasn’t been in place before,” Laurie Wolf said. “We don’t have to wait for errors to happen, we can predict where things can go wrong and prevent it before it ever becomes a thing.”

The volume of trauma patients coming into Carilion Clinic is increasing with the rise in gun violence.

“Our goal is to be in the operating room in a 20 to 30 minute window,” Dr. Collier said. “With the increase in gun violence, it’s even more important for us to be readily available to save these people’s lives that have undergone this violence, unfortunately.”

Carilion’s Crystal Spring Tower expansion will have five new trauma bays to handle patient flow. Four bays will be dedicated to adult care and one will be dedicated for pediatric patients. The existing two trauma bays in Roanoke Memorial will be repurposed for other uses.

“If you don’t have a system that’s trained over and over again, it can be out of control,” Dr. Collier said. “We go through these simulations over and over again to provide the best patient care.”

The expansion is set to be completed by summer 2025.

