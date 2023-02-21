Birthdays
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert

Multi-platinum country artist Sara Evans to sing live at Walkers Bluff
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 10:40 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - Country singer Sara Evans has scheduled a show at the Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount.

The show, part of her “Copy That” tour, is set for Friday, June 2.

Evans has several number one country singles, including “No Place That Far,” “Suds In The Bucket, “A Real Fine Place To Start” and “A Little Bit Stronger.”

“Copy That,” an album of covers, includes remakes of such hits as the Knack’s “My Sharona,” Kenny Loggins’s “Whenever I Call You “Friend’” and Yvonne Elliman’s “If I Can’t Have You.”

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at harvester-music.com.

