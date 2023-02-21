Birthdays
Ferrum College classes moved online because of potential threat

By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:58 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
FERRUM, Va. (WDBJ) - Afternoon classes at Ferrum College were moved off campus and online Tuesday afternoon as a precaution because of what the college calls a “potential threat.”

Community Hour activities have been postponed and will be rescheduled, according to the college.

The potential threat was identified on campus Tuesday morning, kicking off an investigation between the school and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, which says it provided extra patrols but is not the lead in the investigation.

