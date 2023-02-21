Four teens charged after guns found at River Ridge Mall

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Four teenagers have been charged after officers responded to a 911 caller reporting a teenager showed a gun in the parking lot of HomeGoods, on Candlers Mountain Road, Saturday, February 11.

No shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.

Three handguns were seized, two of which were stolen, according to Lynchburg Police. Two Airsoft guns were also taken by police. One gun resembled an AR-15, while the other resembled a handgun.

According to Lynchburg Police, the charges are as follows:

“Male (age 13): brandish a firearm and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18;

Male (age 14): possession of a stolen firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18.

Male (age 16): concealed weapon and possession of a firearm by a person under the age of 18;

Male (age 17): possession of a stolen firearm, brandish a firearm, concealed weapon, and possession of firearm by a person under the age of 18.”

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.