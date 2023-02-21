Friends and Family Restaurant destroyed after early morning fire

PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Friends and Family Restaurant was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Pearisburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Chris Stevens, heavy smoke was coming out of the back of the restaurant.

When crews tried to enter the front of the restaurant, the roof collapsed.

No one was inside the restaurant and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with WDBJ7 on air and online as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.