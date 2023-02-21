Birthdays
Friends and Family Restaurant destroyed after early morning fire

Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.(WDBJ7)
By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:19 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
PEARISBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Friends and Family Restaurant was destroyed in an early morning fire Tuesday morning.

According to the Pearisburg Volunteer Fire Department Chief, Chris Stevens, heavy smoke was coming out of the back of the restaurant.

When crews tried to enter the front of the restaurant, the roof collapsed.

No one was inside the restaurant and no injuries have been reported.

Stay with WDBJ7 on air and online as we learn more.

