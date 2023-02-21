Birthdays
Have your chimney inspected for peace of mind

The importance of having your chimney inspected each year
(WCAX)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 52 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’ve had a mild winter this year. Chances are, you haven’t had many fires in the fireplace, or at all this year.

However, whether you burn a lot or never at all, there are several dangers you could experience in and around your chimney.

Here @ Home talked with the Vice President of Black Goose Chimney Service, Ben Briscoe, about what is involved in a chimney inspection, why it’s so important, and why migratory birds could pose a real nuisance and danger in your chimney.

Listen in to our conversation, and for more information, contact them to have your fireplace inspected by the experts.

