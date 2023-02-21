Increasing wind as temperatures soar

Another windy day across the region (Gusts 25-35mph)

Temperatures stay above-average for at least the next five days

Record-breaking heat likely Thursday

TUESDAY & WEDNESDAY

A weak cold front will pass through the region on Tuesday. It will then lift back north as a warm front on Wednesday.

Tuesday will feature a good deal of sunshine with a gusty wind. Highs will soar well into the 60s with a slight chance of a shower.

Wednesday we’ll see more clouds build into the region with a few showers possible as the warm front passes through our hometowns. Highs will warm mainly into the mid 60s. Wednesday night will be very mild

THURSDAY

Record-smashing heat looks increasingly likely on Thursday. While there’s a slight chance of a shower, most hometowns stay dry.

We could see new record highs by Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Expect mostly dry and cooler weather on Friday. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and 60s with a mix of sun and clouds.

Another system may impact our hometowns on Saturday and Sunday. Highs will cool to near or slightly below our average levels on Saturday and then warm back up on Sunday.

SLIGHT CHANCE OF SCIENCE PODCAST

Did you know that weather plays a crucial role for K9′s? Meteorologist Catherine Maxwell talked with Sergeant Heath Hyatt, K9 officer with Christiansburg Police Department and master K9 trainer for Virginia, about the struggles and benefits weather can bring to solving the case. Here’s a preview:

Slight Chance of Science has another podcast episode out! This one talks about how weather plays a role on K9's abilities. (WDBJ7)

Slight Chance of Science will feature science topics from our team of meteorologists here at WDBJ7.

