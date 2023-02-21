Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.(WPTV)
By WPTV staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 7:49 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT PIERCE, Fla. (WPTV) – An 85-year-old woman is dead following an alligator attack in Florida, according to officials.

The attack took place Monday at a living community near Fort Pierce for people ages 55 and older.

Witnesses said the woman was walking her dog when the alligator grabbed the dog. The woman tried to get the dog away before the alligator attacked her.

The dog survived.

The reptile is very large, with officials estimating it’s close to 11-feet long.

Authorities said it was captured and removed from the property.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Downtown Roanoke
Man accidentally shoots self in downtown Roanoke
Credit: Hillsville Police
16-year-old reported missing out of Hillsville found safe
River Ridge Mall says more details on West End redevelopment will be released in the coming...
Lynchburg Police arrest four teenagers and seize four handguns at River Ridge Mall
FILE - Richard Belzer attends the premiere of "Mistaken For Strangers" during the opening night...
Richard Belzer, stand-up comic and TV detective, dies at 78

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
FILE - Bishop David O'Connell, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, attends a news conference at...
Man arrested in Catholic bishop’s killing had worked for him
Carver Price Legacy Museum is set to open in October.
Appomattox museum to honor Black history and highlight Carver-Price school
Virginia State Capitol
State lawmakers begin final week of General Assembly session