Officials respond to threat at Enderly Heights Elementary School

BUENA VISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The threat assessment protocol for Enderly Heights Elementary School was enacted Monday after a report of a student with a death list that included other students’ names.

The statement from Dr. Devan Nicely, Principal of Enderly Heights Elementary School, can be read below:

“Thank you for reaching out with the best interest of our students and community in mind. First, and foremost, there was not a weapon of any kind at Enderly Heights Elementary yesterday. We had a situation that involved a student who had a list of student names under a heading that read “Death Note”. The parents of all students that were listed were contacted as soon as the note was found. The threat assessment protocol was implemented, and disciplinary action was taken based on the Code of Conduct. The school resource officer was also notified and consulted. We feel that our students and staff are safe. The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our top priority at Enderly Heights and Buena Vista City schools, and we take this responsibility very seriously.

Thank you for your concern and consideration.

Sincerely,

Dr. Devan Nicely

Principal - Enderly Heights Elementary School”

