Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:06 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - The head coach of the Radford University men’s basketball team has been released from the New River Valley Regional Jail after being arrested Sunday.

Jail officials confirm Darris Nichols was arrested February 19, 2023 for DUI in Radford, and released the next day on a $3500 unsecured bond.

Nichols is in his second year as Radford head coach. Previously, the Radford native was assistant coach at the University of Florida for six seasons, according to the university’s website.

