Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings

He won a $785,414 jackpot through the Lucky Golden Multiplier game
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery...
Jerard Hickman won more than three-quarters of a million dollars through a Virginia Lottery online instant game.(Virginia Lottery)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has won the largest prize ever in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.

Jerard Hickman often plays online games through the Lottery’s website. Then, one recent Thursday, he played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game, winning the $785,414 jackpot.

“It feels fantastically awesome!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”

Hickman is the district manager for a transportation company and said he has no immediate plans for the winnings, except to pay some bills.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody

Latest News

The commission presented their work at City Council.
Roanoke City councilmember questions Gun Violence Prevention Commission
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
Have Your Chimney Inspected for Peace of Mind
Have Your Chimney Inspected for Peace of Mind
Four teens charged after guns found at River Ridge Mall
School bus (FILE)
Officials respond to threat at Enderly Heights Elementary School