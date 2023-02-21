Richmond man sets record with online Virginia Lottery game winnings
He won a $785,414 jackpot through the Lucky Golden Multiplier game
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Richmond man has won the largest prize ever in a Virginia Lottery online instant game.
Jerard Hickman often plays online games through the Lottery’s website. Then, one recent Thursday, he played the Lucky Golden Multiplier game, winning the $785,414 jackpot.
“It feels fantastically awesome!” he told Virginia Lottery officials. “If that’s a word, that’s how it feels!”
Hickman is the district manager for a transportation company and said he has no immediate plans for the winnings, except to pay some bills.
