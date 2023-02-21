Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Roanoke pausing sister cities partnership with Russia’s Pskov

UKRAINIAN FLAG
UKRAINIAN FLAG(KTTC)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke says they are joining with Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc. in pausing all interaction and communication with their counterparts in Pskov, Russia as the “unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine” continues.

The Russian flag is being removed from Pearl Fu Plaza temporarily in support of the Ukrainian community throughout the Roanoke Valley.

A letter announcing these measures will be attached to the Pskov sculpture in Century Plaza.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Courtesy: Alleghany Co. Sheriff's Office
Ohio man wanted for rape arrested after chase in Southwest VA
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Bland County search for driver ends with person in custody

Latest News

Public Hearing Notice Sign
Blacksburg residents raise concerns over potential rezoning
The commission presented their work at City Council.
Roanoke City councilmember questions Gun Violence Prevention Commission
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
Have Your Chimney Inspected for Peace of Mind
Have Your Chimney Inspected for Peace of Mind