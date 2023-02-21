Roanoke pausing sister cities partnership with Russia’s Pskov

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke says they are joining with Roanoke Valley Sister Cities, Inc. in pausing all interaction and communication with their counterparts in Pskov, Russia as the “unprovoked and unwarranted invasion of Ukraine” continues.

The Russian flag is being removed from Pearl Fu Plaza temporarily in support of the Ukrainian community throughout the Roanoke Valley.

A letter announcing these measures will be attached to the Pskov sculpture in Century Plaza.

