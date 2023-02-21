TAP Head Start and Early Head Start open enrollment process

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - TAP’s Early education program offers care and education for children from birth through 5 years of age.

Charmaine Bonds, TAP’s Head Start Education Coordinator, joins us on Here @ Home to tell us more about the Head Start and Early Head Start open enrollment process and who qualifies.

Bonds tells us the program also offers health services and screenings, teaches good eating habits and manners, supports parents and promotes physical activity.

Items such as formula and diapers are also provided to caregivers.

These services and more are provided free of charge for those who qualify.

TAP is hosting an in-person enrollment event February 24 and 28 from 10AM to 2PM at the Holiday Inn Valley View on Ordway Drive in Roanoke. There will be enrollment specialists on site to answer all your questions. If you cannot make it to those events, you can call any time at 540.767.6094.

There are a few things to take to your appointment:

-Verification of income

- Verification of birth

- Physical and immunization records

To learn more, visit the TAP website.

