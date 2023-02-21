Veterans’ business center sets networking event for Wednesday

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - VetBiz, a program run by the Virginia SBDC network, promotes veteran business owners. It also awards local small business veteran of the year awards.

VetBiz is having a networking event Wednesday, February 22 at the VR Center at 2012 Apperson Drive in Salem from 5-7 p.m. If you are a veteran who owns a business, or a veteran who is thinking of starting a business, you’re invited. There is no cost to attend.

·Click VetBizVirginia.org for more information and watch the video to see VetBiz Coordinator Tom Tanner chat about the event on 7@four.

