WDBJ7+ Black History Month Digital Exclusive Special

By Janay Reece, Patsy Montesinos and Leanna Scachetti
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 8:32 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - All month long WDBJ7 has been showcasing stories from around the region in recognition of Black History Month. Now we’re bringing all those stories into a digital exclusive special.

Join reporters Janay Reece and Patsy Montesinos for this special coverage with behind-the-scenes details from reporters on stories about the people and places that make our hometowns unique! Celebrate Black History Month on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk.

