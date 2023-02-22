Birthdays
Amherst County man arrested on drug charge after weekend search

Cody Lipscomb mugshot
Cody Lipscomb mugshot(Amherst County Sheriff's Office)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - An Amherst County man faces a drug charge after being arrested in Campbell County.

Cody Wayne Lipscomb is charged with Possession with Intent to Distribute a Schedule I, II Substance.

Friday, February 17, Amherst County deputies began surveillance in the vicinity of Bubba Lane because of citizen complaints of drug activity. Deputies tracked more than 20 grams of methamphetamine, and charged Lipscomb, kicking off a search for him.

Lipscomb was found at a home in Campbell County and with the help of the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office, he was arrested February 21.

Sheriff EW Viar, Jr. encourages residents of Amherst County to report illegal activity on the Drug Hotline at (434)-946-7585.

