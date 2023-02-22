Big rig crash closes 81 in Montgomery County
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:39 AM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A crash Wednesday in Montgomery County has northbound I-81 closed at mile marker 127.2.
Traffic is backed up several miles as of 9:30 a.m., according to VDOT.
Northbound traffic is being diverted off Interstate 81 at exit 118 onto Roanoke Road, according to Montgomery County Fire-EMS, which warns drivers to expect delays from exit 114 through exit 129 until midday.
No injuries have been reported.
