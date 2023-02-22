Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Caesars Virginia to hold 12-week Dealer Training Academy for aspiring locals

Caesars Dealer hiring event
Caesars Dealer hiring event(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:21 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is looking to hire and train locals to become card dealers for the temporary casino set to open this summer.

Caesars hosted its third Dealer Academy hiring event at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Wednesday.

They are looking to hire 140 dealers and have already filled 107 spots for the academy.

The 12-week academy begins on February 27. They will train participants to be dealers in Blackjack, Roulette, Poker games and more.

“We don’t need any experience from you,” said Youshique Gilbert, Human Resources Director for Caesars Virginia. “We’re going to train you for a lot of different positions. The time is now to get in. We’re going to be doing this twice opening our temporary facility first, and then we’ll be opening our permanent facility sooner than later. So, I think now is the opportune time for persons to come in and join our team.”

Caesars next hiring event for all positions will be on March 7 and 8 at Averett University.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Mild conditions continue on Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm air sticks around
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11
Time to prepare for LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin’
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start Open Enrollment Process
TAP Head Start Program
TAP Head Start and Early Head Start open enrollment process
The charity gave away clothes and food to hundreds of community members in need
South Boston ministry hosts food and clothing giveaway in honor of former President Carter