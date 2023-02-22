Caesars Virginia to hold 12-week Dealer Training Academy for aspiring locals

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Caesars Virginia is looking to hire and train locals to become card dealers for the temporary casino set to open this summer.

Caesars hosted its third Dealer Academy hiring event at the Olde Dominion Agricultural Complex Wednesday.

They are looking to hire 140 dealers and have already filled 107 spots for the academy.

The 12-week academy begins on February 27. They will train participants to be dealers in Blackjack, Roulette, Poker games and more.

“We don’t need any experience from you,” said Youshique Gilbert, Human Resources Director for Caesars Virginia. “We’re going to train you for a lot of different positions. The time is now to get in. We’re going to be doing this twice opening our temporary facility first, and then we’ll be opening our permanent facility sooner than later. So, I think now is the opportune time for persons to come in and join our team.”

Caesars next hiring event for all positions will be on March 7 and 8 at Averett University.

