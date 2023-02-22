Time to check in with your fitness goals

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - We’re approaching March and this may be a good time to check in with any health and fitness goals you set at the beginning of the year.

If you are getting frustrated because you’re not seeing the results you hoped to see, there may be some simple reasons.

Kody Tatlock from Workout Anytime in Lynchburg joins us on Here @ Home to talk about some things you can do to boost your fitness performance.

Some common things you can change to boost your fitness results are getting enough sleep, warming up before your workout, consume more protein and push yourself harder during workouts.

