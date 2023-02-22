A documentary highlights how the pandemic impacted the Latino community in Roanoke
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Latina in Roanoke is showing how COVID impacted her community with a documentary.
The CDC reports Latinos have a higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID than other racial and ethnic groups.
Mireidis Marcano says this was due to the lack of information available in Spanish.
Latinos had a harder time accessing healthcare while making up a large proportion of essential workers.
Her documentary, called “It’s not about me, it’s about us” highlights these disparities.
You can watch it at the Williamson Library Thursday at 6 pm.
