A documentary highlights how the pandemic impacted the Latino community in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A Latina in Roanoke is showing how COVID impacted her community with a documentary.

The CDC reports Latinos have a higher risk of hospitalization or death from COVID than other racial and ethnic groups.

Mireidis Marcano says this was due to the lack of information available in Spanish.

Latinos had a harder time accessing healthcare while making up a large proportion of essential workers.

Her documentary, called “It’s not about me, it’s about us” highlights these disparities.

You can watch it at the Williamson Library Thursday at 6 pm.

