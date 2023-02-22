Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Ferrum College host revival training for opioid overdoses

56 people learned how to properly use naloxone
56 people learned how to properly use naloxone(Ferrum College)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:29 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College took steps on Wednesday to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

Students, staff and faculty learned how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose by using naloxone.

The Virginia Department of Health, Piedmont Community Services and the Ferrum College Division of Nursing hosted Wednesday’s training.

Ferrum College’s assistant professor in the division of nursing explained in a statement why learning to use naloxone is important.

“Our community needs to realize that opioid use, abuse and overdose are real and occur in rural areas such as Ferrum and Franklin County,” Johnathan Phillips said. “The life saved could be from an accidental overdose by your grandmother or child.”

56 people learned how to properly use naloxone and potentially save a life.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Mild conditions continue on Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm air sticks around
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Documentary Highlights COVID Impact On Latino Communities
Documentary Highlights COVID Impact On Latino Communities
Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11
Time to prepare for LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin’
Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11
Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11
MCPS Launches Unified P.E. Class
MCPS Launches Unified P.E. Class