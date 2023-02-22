Ferrum College host revival training for opioid overdoses

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Ferrum College took steps on Wednesday to address the ongoing opioid crisis.

Students, staff and faculty learned how to recognize and respond to an opioid overdose by using naloxone.

The Virginia Department of Health, Piedmont Community Services and the Ferrum College Division of Nursing hosted Wednesday’s training.

Ferrum College’s assistant professor in the division of nursing explained in a statement why learning to use naloxone is important.

“Our community needs to realize that opioid use, abuse and overdose are real and occur in rural areas such as Ferrum and Franklin County,” Johnathan Phillips said. “The life saved could be from an accidental overdose by your grandmother or child.”

56 people learned how to properly use naloxone and potentially save a life.

