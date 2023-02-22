Birthdays
Get your next job with these interview tips

A look at some interview etiquette tips and how you can stand out
WAFB
Woman shaking hands after successful job interview(Zivica Kerkez | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - if you’re looking for a new job, you know navigating the interview process can be tricky.

Tim Saunders with Virginia Career Works joins us on Here @ Home to talk about interview etiquette and how you can stand out from other applicants.

Tim says candidates can use a variety of positive tactics to keep their names on the minds of hiring managers and other decision makers.

He also tackles a common question - should you reach out and contact the people who conducted the interview before you hear back about the job?

For more information about Virginia Career Works and how they can help you - visit its website or call 540-613-8220.

