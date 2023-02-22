IRS warns about tax preparer scams

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Tax season is here, and the IRS warns that scammers use it as an opportunity to find victims.

“This is definitely the time of year for you to safeguard your personal information,” Assistant Special Agent Lola Watson said.

Watson works in the IRS Criminal Investigation Office and said fraudsters find ways to turn tax season into their own money-making operation.

“Make sure that you are not just randomly clicking on buttons and searching for return preparers just randomly, you want to definitely do your due diligence,” Watson said.

Criminals will pretend to be real tax preparers or accountants and promise big returns if you use their services. But instead of filing, Watson said those criminals might steal your identity or cash your refund check into their own account.

“These individuals are lurking on the web, and they are interested in getting a hold of your information and they will definitely utilize phishing scams to get a hold of you,” she said.

The best way to protect yourself is to ask questions and be critical if an offer seems too good to be true.

If you do think someone is suspicious, don’t be afraid to report them to the IRS.

“In investigating these types of crimes, we do see that justice is met. I mean, our conviction rate is over 90 percent,” Watson said.

That conviction rate is something the IRS is proud of, but those agents would rather help you avoid those scammers altogether as you prepare for the April 18th filing deadline.

