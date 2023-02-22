Birthdays
Kaine attends Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance 140th annual meeting

By Janay Reece
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - U.S. Senator Tim Kaine will hold events in Lynchburg to discuss the economy, job training, and more.

The Democratic Senator Kaine attended the Lynchburg Regional Business Alliance’s (LRBA)140th Annual Meeting to discuss the economy and workforce development.

Megan Lucas the chief economic development officer (CEO) of the LRBA says celebrating 140 years is a big milestone for Lynchburg and surrounding areas.

Virginia Republican representative Bob Good also attended the event.

In 2021, Kaine helped pass the American Rescue Plan, which included $230 million in federal funding to support Virginia’s small businesses and improve access to capital for underserved small businesses and entrepreneurs.

Kaine has also been vocal bout growing the workforce and has called on Congress to act to prevent the U.S. from defaulting on its debt—which could greatly impact the economy—and introduced a bill to help prevent a debt default.

