Martinsville’s Community Storehouse to offer food delivery and cut down on distribution wait times

Community Storehouse
Community Storehouse(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Community Storehouse has reinvented their food programs to be more accommodating for guests.

Customers can now pick out their own food items in the new grocery store-style food pantry.

“If you’re able to select your own food, then you’re able to accommodate for your diet or your restrictions,” Travis Adkins, executive directive of the community storehouse. “That’s important because there’s a lot of places that if you receive a prepackaged meal for free, even if you’re hungry, you might not be able to eat some of it. Or, you might have to eat some of it, and then it causes you even more detriment.”

The pantry is also appointment based so that clients no longer have to wait in long lines.

“Sometimes, people would wait two or three hours. It wasn’t that we were going to run out of food, it was just to secure their spot. The appointments eliminates that. When we hand them their appointment card, we say, ‘this is securing your spot for your food,’ and that’s one less thing that they have to worry about,” said Adkins.

The thrift store on the first floor of the storehouse is the main source of funding for the food program. The upstairs is now being renovated to include a furniture thrift store and a kitchen to prepare hot meals for those in need.

“Treating our clients as guests is important for dignity and respect. It enables us to be able to speak to them individually to get updates every time they come about what we talked about last time. Our goal is to be transformative and for people to become self-sufficient,” added Adkins.

They are now offering food delivery services for those with mobility or transportation issues.

“Being in a rural community, transportation is a big issue for some people. There’s lots of places that the park bus doesn’t go to. Mobility is a big issue, especially with seniors or people who are physically disabled. It’s an endeavor for them to make it in the building or make it out of the building with a box of food. It removes a lot of barriers for people.”

Adkins says the upstairs renovations should be complete by the end of this year. Donations for the renovations can be made here.

