MCPS starting Unified PE course

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Montgomery County Public Schools is launching a new class aimed at inclusion for all students.

Unified Physical Education will teach lifetime activities and physical fitness.

“General education and special education students collaborating together in an inclusive PE setting taught by a certified PE teacher,” MCPS Director of Special Education Anthony Walker said.

The class will start next school year as an elective for students at all of the county’s high schools.

“It gives the students with disabilities the opportunity to engage with their non-disabled peers as well,” Walker said.

Amy Stilwell has been pushing for Unified PE for years.

Her son David is a 9th grader with Down Syndrome at Blacksburg High School.

She knows there’s lessons that everyone in this class can learn.

“David will benefit from the class but also the students who take the class alongside David will benefit from his his joy, his ability to really appreciate every minute of the day,” she said.

Stilwell says her son has grown from the inclusive efforts in MCPS, and this new class will enhance that learning experience.

“He has benefited greatly from being brought up in an inclusive school community starting back at Kipps Elementary preschool, where he just has always been included and now it’s kind of his turn to give back and let these other kids join him in in a class,” she said.

“It’s going to make a huge difference for the community and it’s going to just show showcase what our students with disabilities can do and also what our school division can do when it comes to working with students with disabilities and students without disabilities,” Walker said.

