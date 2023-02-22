Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Multiple people shot at crime scene of earlier homicide, Florida deputies say

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was...
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said multiple people were shot at a scene where a woman was pronounced dead earlier in the day.(Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0)
By ABC7 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:46 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB/Gray) - Police say multiple people were shot Wednesday at a crime scene where a woman in her 20s was pronounced dead earlier in the day.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office says the shooting happened on Hialeah Street in the residential area of Pine Hills and one person has been detained.

According to WWSB, several people were transported to an Orlando hospital for treatment.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said additional details will be released Wednesday night.

Copyright 2023 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Mild conditions continue on Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm air sticks around
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Honoring The Spencer Family
Honoring The Spencer Family
Traction devices are put into effect for Big Cottonwood Canyon as a winter storm blankets the...
Flights canceled, highways closed as winter storm wallops US
Federal Funds To Maintain Public Housing
Federal Funds To Maintain Public Housing
Chauncey Spencer successfully advocated for the creation of the Tuskegee Institute.
Spencer family had an incredible impact in Lynchburg and changed the nation
Documentary Highlights COVID Impact On Latino Communities
Documentary Highlights COVID Impact On Latino Communities