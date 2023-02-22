Pulaski County Parks and Rec starting 13 new clubs

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Parks and Recreation is launching new programming for people of all ages.

The department has 13 new offerings beginning this Spring.

The goal is to encourage people, at every age, to take part in a sport or club.

Some options include volleyball, youth golf and line dancing.

“It’s important to you know, physically, mentally, emotionally, to kind of target all age groups, you know, we’ve kind of been more youth oriented and just, you know, ball sports, youth sports, and just being able to provide an opportunity and experience as an activity for senior citizens, adults,” Pulaski County Parks and Rec Director Shay Dunnigan said.

The new clubs will begin next month.

For more information click here.

