Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Pulaski County Parks and Rec starting 13 new clubs

Pulaski County Parks and Rec
Pulaski County Parks and Rec(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:03 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Pulaski Parks and Recreation is launching new programming for people of all ages.

The department has 13 new offerings beginning this Spring.

The goal is to encourage people, at every age, to take part in a sport or club.

Some options include volleyball, youth golf and line dancing.

“It’s important to you know, physically, mentally, emotionally, to kind of target all age groups, you know, we’ve kind of been more youth oriented and just, you know, ball sports, youth sports, and just being able to provide an opportunity and experience as an activity for senior citizens, adults,” Pulaski County Parks and Rec Director Shay Dunnigan said.

The new clubs will begin next month.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Mild conditions continue on Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm air sticks around
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

MCPS
MCPS starting Unified PE course
Conversacion
No Se Trata de Mi Se Trata de Nosotros
IRS warns about tax preparer scams
Snow chances remain away from us as we hold onto unseasonably warm temperatures.
Full Forecast: Summer-Like Highs Return Thursday