Record warmth heads our way Thursday

Watch for a few stray showers early

We’ll see more sunshine this afternoon

Record-breaking heat likely Thursday

WEDNESDAY

A warm front lifts through the area this morning triggering a few stray showers. We’ll follow that up with an increase in sunshine this afternoon. Our highs today will be a little cooler than yesterday, but still climb into the mid 60s. It won’t be as windy with winds in the 5-10mph range.

Mostly cloudy early with a stray showers. (WDBJ Weather)

Wednesday night will be very mild as lows will only drop down into the 50s to near 60F with a few showers possible (most should stay dry).

TRACKING RECORD BREAKING HEAT

Record-smashing heat looks promising on Thursday. It will feel like summer as highs soar into the 70s and low 80s.

We could see new record highs by Thursday afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

While there’s a chance for some light rain for a few folks Thursday morning, most of us remain dry. Winds will be strong throughout the day with gusts reaching 25-35+MPH.

We will be dry Thursday night with lows in the 40s and low 50s. We see cooler temperatures behind Thursday’s front setting us up for some cooler air come Friday.

FRIDAY - SUNDAY

Expect mostly dry and cooler weather on Friday. Highs will cool back down into the 50s and low 60s (actually still above normal by a few degrees) with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy conditions. Lows Friday night will read near freezing in the low to mid 30s.

Another system looks to impact our hometowns on Saturday and Sunday. Right now we are tracking a chance for mostly a chilly scattered rain event, but some of the higher elevations in the mountains may be cold enough to get a wintry mix. We’ll continue to monitor the potential.

Most will see rain on Saturday, but a light mix is possible in the mountains if colder air is present. (WDBJ7)

Highs will cool to below our average levels on Saturday in the mid 40s and then warm back up on Sunday (50s/60s).

