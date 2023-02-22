Roanoke City Council looking at potential curfew for kids in light of recent shootings

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke City Council is looking at bringing a potential curfew for 16-year-olds and younger in light of recent shootings involving juveniles.

“My purpose for doing that, is that recently, within the last 60 days, we’ve had at least six juveniles that were wounded by gun violence in our city,” said Mayor Sherman Lea.

Section 21.5 of the City Code states: “It shall be unlawful for any person sixteen (16) years of age or younger to loiter, idle, wander, stroll or play in or upon any public street, highway, alley, sidewalk, park, playground, other public place or upon any vacant lot or other place unsupervised by an adult having lawful authority to be at such place between the hours of 11:00 p.m. and midnight Sunday through Thursday and between midnight and 5:00 a.m. any day of the week.”

Lea said his focus is finding ways to keep kids safe across the Star City.

“We need to consider the council doing something to try to stem the tide of this and let young people know, and let their parents know, that we’re trying to prevent things from happening with the young people.”

Not everyone agreed with Lea, including Councilman Luke Priddy.

“I’ll just say, broadly, I don’t support the idea or enforcement of a curfew. I think that it criminalizes a person for an existence of their age and where they exist.”

All Council Members feel it will be important to bring the community into this discussion before a decision is made.

“When we look at the value and the prevention and intervention work that’s been done through extended hours at the libraries, through the parks and recreation programming, that’s proving to be very effective. But that only goes to a certain time in the evenings, so I would love to hear from the public,” said Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb.

Lea said he’d want this decision to be made sooner, rather than later and make sure residents know city leaders are working to find a solution.

