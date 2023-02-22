Birthdays
Roanoke City shares current feedback on Home-ARP Allocation Plan

By Will Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:21 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It’s no secret that change needs to happen for Roanoke resident’s experiencing homelessness and needing access to affordable housing. That’s what the City’s Home-ARP Allocation Plan is hoping to address through $2.4 million in American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“We had nearly 1,400 responses to the public survey back in October and November,” said Keith Holland, the community resource administrator for the city.

Results from the survey the City of Roanoke put out for the Home-ARP Allocation Plan in the...
Results from the survey the City of Roanoke put out for the Home-ARP Allocation Plan in the fall of 2022.(Will Thomas)

The results stated that residents said the biggest need is supportive services and city staff said it’s affordable permanent rental housing.

The plan states the funding will be used to help with both.

Residents who spoke at the meeting applauded the city for working to address affordable housing, also hoping they’ll use unused and abandoned properties around the city for affordable housing.

Another issue that came up was the importance of the city working with landlords for better housing and opportunities for residents.

The City will continue to hear public comment on the plan until Feb. 28. It will then need to be approved by City Council and sent to Housing and Urban Development who has 45 days to approve it.

If all goes to plan, the city would like to be able to disperse the money in fall 2023.

