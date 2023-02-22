Roanoke residents voice concerns about gun violence prevention commission

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke residents came to Tuesday’s City Council meeting to voice their concerns over the gun violence prevention commission’s work. This coming after Councilwoman Stephanie Moon Reynolds shared her worries about results earlier in the day.

“It seems there’s a lot of money being tossed around with no measurable results, the crime rate certainly has not declined,” said one resident.

“This wave of crime and violence that is sweeping our community demands immediate attention. For if it continues, we are on a path of total destruction,” said Shawn Hunter, the president of The Peacemakers Inc.

The concerns stem from the organization, Better Agreements, that received $32,000 in a grant from the commission. The plan was to train 100 people in conflict resolution by April 2023. So far, the organization has graduated five.

“Those were not ARPA funds, they were a state grant and that was well within the guidelines. When the speaker talked about no results, there were challenges. There was a successful cohort last fall, that started with 14 applicants, nine people started the class and five graduated,” said Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, who also oversees the commission.

Hunter specifically targeted Cobb and City Council for lack of oversight over the grant funding and where it goes.

“When the money came in, the organizations that he dispersed it, to each one of them started having cookouts which allowed Mr. Vice Mayor Joe Cobb to set up his campaign table at every cookout,” said Hunter.

Cobb said he was disappointed that Hunter chose to attack him and the commission’s work at the meeting.

“I’m frustrated when people critique a program without ever talking to the person who’s actually in charge of it, without attending any of the trainings. They’re just basing their information on inaccurate and unfair data, and information. And so I was I was really disappointed to hear that tonight,” said Cobb.

Cobb continued to highlight the work the commission has done and continues to do to address gun violence.

“Our city, and our plan, and our framework is recognized statewide. Because of the community stakeholders, we’ve brought together, the community partners we have, no other city has this kind of a model. The commission has brought in $1.5 million from state and federal funds, because people see what we’re doing and they see that it’s effective,” said Cobb.

