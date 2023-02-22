Birthdays
Senior Alert issued for missing Hampton man

Alphonso Stephenson, missing from Hampton VA
Alphonso Stephenson, missing from Hampton VA(Virginia State Police)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:25 PM EST
HAMPTON, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police have issued a Senior Alert for a man reported missing from Hampton.

The Hampton Police Division is looking for Alphonso Stephenson, who is Black, 89 years old, 5′5″ and 165 pounds with brown eyes and hair. He was last reported seen February 21 at 4:30 p.m. on Bell Street in Hampton, according to police. He may have been wearing a blue sweatshirt, light blue jeans and a gray cap. He may be driving a gold 2001 Toyota Tacoma pickup with Virginia license plate number YFZ9997.

Police say Stephenson suffers from a cognitive impairment that makes his disappearance pose a credible threat to his health and safety.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Hampton Police Dispatch at 757-727-6111.

IRS warns about tax preparer scams