Time to prepare for LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin’

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale’s Joggin’ for your Noggin 5k, 1 mile and virtual fun run, to support survivors of brain injury, is set for March 11.

The event is organized with Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia (BISSWVA).

Alex Barge, BISSWVA Director of Development and Marketing, and Elise Manning, Director of Inpatient Physical Rehabilitation for LewisGale Medical Center, dropped by 7@four to tell us what the Greenway event is all about.

There will be food trucks available following the race, and University PT will be on site after the race, providing free assessments, massage gun treatments, foam rolling, stretching and other supports.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.