Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Time to prepare for LewisGale’s Joggin’ for Your Noggin’

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:44 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - LewisGale’s Joggin’ for your Noggin 5k, 1 mile and virtual fun run, to support survivors of brain injury, is set for March 11.

The event is organized with Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia (BISSWVA).

Alex Barge, BISSWVA Director of Development and Marketing, and Elise Manning, Director of Inpatient Physical Rehabilitation for LewisGale Medical Center, dropped by 7@four to tell us what the Greenway event is all about.

There will be food trucks available following the race, and University PT will be on site after the race, providing free assessments, massage gun treatments, foam rolling, stretching and other supports.

Click here for more information.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Fire at Friends and Family Restaurant.
Pearisburg restaurant severely damaged in early morning fire
Mild conditions continue on Wednesday.
Unseasonably warm air sticks around
Country singer Sara Evans sets Rocky Mount concert
An 85-year-old woman was killed in an alligator attack in Florida.
Officials: 85-year-old woman killed by alligator while walking her dog

Latest News

Community Storehouse
Martinsville’s Community Storehouse to offer food delivery and cut down on distribution wait times
Pet Talk happens every Wednesday during 7 @ 4.
Pet Talk: Does your pet have allergies?
What To Do If Your Pet Has Allergies
What To Do If Your Pet Has Allergies
Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11
Joggin' For Your Noggin Fun Run Is March 11