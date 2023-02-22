Birthdays
Transportation museum legislation stalls in House committee

Legislation that would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency is advancing in the General Assembly.
Legislation that would make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency is advancing in the General Assembly.(wdbj7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 7:27 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The plan to make the Virginia Museum of Transportation a state agency has stalled in the General Assembly, but supporters of the museum are optimistic the state budget will include funding, and perhaps a study of their proposal.

A House committee killed the Senate bill that would have given the Roanoke museum state agency status.

But both the House and Senate budget proposals included funding for the organization.

And supporters are hopeful the final budget will create a work group to consider the museum’s request, between now and the next session of the General Assembly.

