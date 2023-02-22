Birthdays
What is hospice and who is it for?

A look at this type of care for patients
A hospice nurse holds a patient's hands in support.
(LPETTET | Getty Images)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 11 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - With the news that former US President Jimmy Carter is receiving hospice care at his home in Georgia, Here @ Home welcomed Scotti Hartman, Vice President of Business Development at Good Samaritan Advanced Illness Care and Hospice. to talk about what hospice is, and who it’s for.

We find out more about maximizing comfort for the patient and if insurance covers it.

For more information on Good Samaritan Hospice and the services it offers, visit its website.

