Alabama's Miller plays amid alleged role in fatal shooting

Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) drives against South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II...
Alabama forward Brandon Miller (24) drives against South Carolina forward Gregory Jackson II (23) on the way to scoring the go-ahead basket in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2022, in Columbia, S.C. Alabama won 78-76. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)(Sean Rayford | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 12:06 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Alabama standout freshman Brandon Miller was in the starting lineup and scored a career-high 41 points in a win over South Carolina.

It came a day after police said he delivered a gun to a teammate who is charged in a fatal shooting near campus.

It also came hours after the university said Miller would remain an “active member” of the No. 2-ranked team and isn’t considered a suspect.

The school’s support for one of college basketball’s top players made little difference to Gamecock fans at Colonial Life Arena.

The crowd booed each time Miller touched the ball the student section chanted, “Lock him up,” and “Guilty!” several times.

Birthdays and Anniversaries for February 23, 2023
