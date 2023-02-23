Danville Police need help finding missing dementia patient

DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville Police Department is asking for help in finding a missing dementia patient.

Allen Roy Edmonds was last seen Wednesday around 8:30 p.m. on Crosland Avenue.

He was last seen wearing a brown coat, tan pants, black baseball hat and was possibly carrying a gray bag. He is 6 foot 1 inches tall and weighs 149 pounds.

Anyone who has information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department through any platform, including patrol at 434-799-6510, investigations at 434-799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE.

