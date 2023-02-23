Gleaning for the World seeks donations to deliver to those affected by disasters in Ohio and Turkey

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A local nonprofit is asking the community for donations to help those impacted by disasters in Ohio and Turkey.

Gleaning for the World collected bottled water and monetary donations in front of Best Buy in Lynchburg Thursday.

They will send part of the money raised to Turkey and Syria to help with earthquake relief efforts.

“We are assessing being able to be a long-term solution for that,” said Mark O’Brien, Director of Operations for Gleaning for the World. “As soon as that window opens for us, we’re going to probably start collecting to send supplies there. But for right now, we see an immediate impact with being able to provide our own ground partners with financial resources to procure the products directly there.”

The water will be sent to Ohio for those without clean water after a toxic train derailment contaminated the soil.

“I, personally, have kids myself, and I wouldn’t necessarily want to just give them water that could possibly be contaminated. So, there are fears that are real in the communities where the people need this additional drinking water to even take a bath and for their own hydration,” said O’brien.

They plan to deliver the first truckload to Ohio next week.

“Right now, the goal is to get the first tractor trailer load out to them. We expect this to possibly be a long-term problem. So, we’re looking at what the long-term outreach would be. That would include probably doing multiple truckloads of water to the area,” added O’Brien.

“When you see the suffering that’s going on in these places, you have to have compassion on that,” said resident Bradford McDouall. “I think that’s a responsibility for us to just do what we can.”

Gleaning for the World will be in front of Sam’s Club again Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

