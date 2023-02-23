Healing Prayer Conference set for Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Healing Prayer Conference at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke is scheduled for March 3 and 4.

The conference is, according to its organizers, for everyone, including churches that want to form prayer teams or ministries, current church prayer teams and ministries and those who have hearts for prayer and want to learn more.

The $45 registration cost includes printed materials and two meals during the conference.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Rev. Barbara Murray and Rev. Brian Morgan talk up the event on 7@four.

