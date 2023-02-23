Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

Healing Prayer Conference set for Roanoke

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Healing Prayer Conference at the Church of the Holy Spirit in Roanoke is scheduled for March 3 and 4.

The conference is, according to its organizers, for everyone, including churches that want to form prayer teams or ministries, current church prayer teams and ministries and those who have hearts for prayer and want to learn more.

The $45 registration cost includes printed materials and two meals during the conference.

Click here for more information and watch the video to see Rev. Barbara Murray and Rev. Brian Morgan talk up the event on 7@four.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Montgomery County
81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Dylan Lyons, 24, a TV reporter, died Wednesday in an Orlando-area shooting while on assignment.
Slain Florida TV reporter, 9-year-old girl identified

Latest News

Hometown Eats: Six and Sky Rooftop Grille
Hometown Eats: Six and Sky Rooftop Grille
Gleaning for the World
Gleaning for the World seeks donations to deliver to those affected by disasters in Ohio and Turkey
Healing Prayer Conference Set for Roanoke
Healing Prayer Conference Set for Roanoke
Educator Has Tips on Talking to Kids About Intimacy
Educator Has Tips on Talking to Kids About Intimacy