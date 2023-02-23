Birthdays
Radford Police hold Hidden in Plain Sight workshop

The Radford City Police Department Hosts a Workshop for Parents Only
Hidden in Plain Sight
Hidden in Plain Sight(Hidden in Plain Sight)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 7 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Hidden in Plain Sight (H.I.P.S), is a community awareness program to educate parents on signs of risky behavior.

Dr. Pam Ray from the Virginia Department of Health, along with Jeff Dodson, Radford City Chief of Police, join us on Here @ Home to talk about the program, which is designed as a learning experience that allows parents to experience current trends which could be signs of risky behavior.

It touches on drug and alcohol use, mental health concerns, eating disorders, risky sexual behaviors and more. This is a hands-on learning adventure for PARENTS AND GUARDIANS ONLY!

Ray and Dodson explain the program guides caregivers through a presentation that opens their eyes to what is right in front of you.

They include up-to-date statistics and local trends, and School Resource Officers will share their experiences they have had in the community identifying risky behavior and helping to put kids on the right path to a healthy life.

Topics covered include:

• Alcohol

• Marijuana

• Tobacco (Juuls/Vaping)

• Prescription Drugs

• Sexual Behaviors

• Violence

• Mental Disorders

• Eating Disorders

• Other Possible Risky Behaviors

The workshop will be held Tuesday, February 28, 2023 from 6PM to 8PM at the Radford Recreation Center at 200 George Street Radford, Virginia 24141.

For more information, visit radfordcitypolice.org.

