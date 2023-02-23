High need seen for African-Americans to donate blood

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is Black History Month — a time to honor the significant achievements of Black Americans. But for the American Red Cross, it’s also a time to bring awareness to the need for African American blood donors, and the vital role they play in helping patients with Sickle Cell Disease.

Jackie Grant, the Executive Director of the American Red Cross, joins us on Here @ Home to talk about Sickle Cell Disease, what it is and why there is an urgent need of blood, not only from African Americans, but from everyone.

Schedule a blood donation appointment today by visiting RedCrossBlood.org, using the Blood Donor App or calling 1-800-RED CROSS.

