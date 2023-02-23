Liberty University hosts first Engineering Day

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - In honor of National Engineering Day Thursday, Liberty University’s School of Engineering hosted its first Engineering Day for Central Virginia middle school and high school students.

“The main message to these students is that you don’t have to have just one thing that you’re good at, or one thing that you want to do, because there’s so many opportunities and options that one can do in the field of engineering,” said Jeremiah Isaacs, who is a junior studying mechanical engineering at Liberty.

More than 200 Amherst, Bedford and Campbell County students participated, and School of Engineering Dean Mark Horstemeyer said it was important to introduce students across Central Virginia to engineering thinking.

Some Liberty students also said it was important to inspire younger students to become involved in the sciences and math.

“I like inspiring a lot of these young girls--and young guys--but especially young girls to eventually join STEM and engineering fields, because I think that’s so, so important and I’d love to inspire them to do that,” said Sarah Stevens, who is a senior studying mechanical engineering.

