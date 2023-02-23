Birthdays
No. 6 Virginia goes cold, Boston College wins 63-48

Boston College forward Quinten Post celebrates with fans after upsetting Virginia 63-48 after...
Boston College forward Quinten Post celebrates with fans after upsetting Virginia 63-48 after an NCAA college basketball game, Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, in Boston. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)(Charles Krupa | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 8:37 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BOSTON (AP) — Makai Ashton-Langford scored 16 points and Boston College held No. 6 Virginia to a season-low 32% from the field to beat the Cavaliers 63-48.

Jaeden Zackery had all 12 of his points in the second half for BC.

The Eagles have beaten three ranked teams this season.

With BC only adding to its lead in the final minutes, the raucous Conte Forum crowd gathered along the perimeter of the court, ready to rush it at the final buzzer.

Jayden Gardner scored 16 points for Virginia, which fell out of first place in the ACC.

The Cavaliers had won four in a row and 11 of their previous 12 games.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

