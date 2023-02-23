No injuries reported in Vinton apartment fire

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a fire in Vinton Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 10:25 p.m. to the 500 block of South Pollard Street for a report of a structure fire in an apartment building, where they found smoke inside the brick two-story building. The brick home was an apartment before it was turned into a home.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire occurred wasn’t home. The occupant of the upstairs apartment was displaced and was staying at a local hotel with the help of friends, according to the department.

The department says the fire was accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The damage is estimated to be $10,000.

