Birthdays
Regional Obituaries
Contests
Black History Month

No injuries reported in Vinton apartment fire

Fire on South Pollard Street in Vinton.
Fire on South Pollard Street in Vinton.(Roanoke County Fire & Rescue)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VINTON, Va. (WDBJ) - No injuries were reported after a fire in Vinton Wednesday night, according to Roanoke County Fire & Rescue.

Crews say they responded at 10:25 p.m. to the 500 block of South Pollard Street for a report of a structure fire in an apartment building, where they found smoke inside the brick two-story building. The brick home was an apartment before it was turned into a home.

The occupant of the apartment where the fire occurred wasn’t home. The occupant of the upstairs apartment was displaced and was staying at a local hotel with the help of friends, according to the department.

The department says the fire was accidental and caused by improperly discarded smoking materials. The damage is estimated to be $10,000.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A beloved Florida bald eagle is still missing.
Beloved Harriet the bald eagle missing after nest attack
Big Rig Crash on I-81 in Montgomery County
81 in Montgomery County back open after big rig crash
Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for...
Police: Radford basketball coach arrested for DUI had .25 blood alcohol level
Police have contacted the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which will decide if...
Worker killed after getting trapped in laser cutting machine, police say
Officers responding to the scene found the 7-year-old girl on her bed with multiple stab wounds...
Police: Girl, 7, stabbed multiple times by grandmother

Latest News

Friends and Family Restaurant Will Rebuild After Fire
Friends and Family Restaurant Will Rebuild After Fire
The fire started Tuesday long after employees left and the restaurant had closed for the day.
Friends and Family Restaurant plans to rebuild, fundraising efforts begin
We could see a few showers in the western part of the area this morning.
Thursday February 23, Morning FastCast
Cyber Security Breach In Virginia Tech Ticket Contractor
Cyber Security Breach In Virginia Tech Ticket Contractor