Radford University head basketball coach pleads guilty to DUI

Mugshot of Darris Nichols, head coach of the Radford University basketball team, arrested for DUI 2.19.23(New River Valley Regional Jail)
By Justin Geary
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) - Radford University’s head basketball coach pleaded guilty to DUI Thursday.

Court documents say Darris Nichols will have his license suspended for 12 months and have to pay a $2,500 fine. He will have to use an ignition interlock device on his vehicle. He was sentenced to 180 days in jail, with all but two of them suspended.

Nichols was arrested in the late hours of February 19th for DUI. A police report obtained by WDBJ7 indicated Nichols initially refused to do field sobriety tests and blew a blood alcohol level of .25 after being arrested.

Radford University released a statement Tuesday saying Shane Nichols, the brother of Darris, will serve as acting head coach.

