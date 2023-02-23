Roanoke Valley Saves Week is underway

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Valley Saves Week is the Roanoke Valley’s local “America Saves” campaign, a call to action for Roanoke Valley residents to commit to saving successfully and reducing debt.

Brandon Meginley, a financial stability specialist with the city of Roanoke, talks with us on Here @ Home about the campaign, and how banks, local government and nonprofits come together to encourage people to prioritize checking in on their mindset, finances, and saving behaviors.

There are several public financial wellness events and workshops. To kick off the weeklong campaign, there will be an event Monday, February 27 at noon at the EnVision Center with the Roanoke Financial Empowerment Center.

Tuesday, February 28 at 6PM, Roanoke area residents are invited to register to learn about setting SMART Financial Goals, the benefits of banking, and credit scores and reports. This event will be held in person at the Melrose Branch Library, at 2502 Melrose Ave NW

Wednesday, March 1 at 6:30 PM, residents are invited to register to attend “Borrowing Basics.” Financial experts will help empower your decision-making and increase your financial confidence. Learn about credit and what good credit means; secured and unsecured loans; how lenders make lending decisions and more. This event will be held in person at the Blue Ridge Branch of Botetourt Libraries, at 28 Avery Row in Botetourt County.

Friday, March 3 at noon, residents are invited to register to attend “Saving and Future Planning.” Financial experts will help empower attendees with information about saving, investments, preparing for retirement, and planning for the future.

Residents are also encouraged to take the America Saves Pledge to clearly establish their financial goals and get information, resources, and support as they work toward them. Find more information here.

