Educator has tips on talking to kids about intimacy

Why parents do not discuss intimacy, bodies, or consent to their kids, but should
talking to your children about intimacy and relationships
talking to your children about intimacy and relationships(lauren rogers)
By Natalie Faunce
Updated: 8 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness and Prevention Month, and March is National Talk to Your Kids about Sex Month, so Here @ Home invited Lauren Elise Rogers, a Certified Holistic Sexuality Educator, to the show to talk about why parents are not having these difficult conversations with their kids.

Rogers explains why parents don’t talk to their children about intimacy and relationships and how she recommends parents start these discussions. Rogers has a system to teach these topics that parents can utilize, and offers resources she recommends for parents.

Listen in on our conversation, and find more information by visiting her website.

