Town of Blacksburg seeks input on improvements to Tom’s Creek Basin

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Town of Blacksburg is working to improve Tom’s Creek Basin for all visitors in the future through a bike and pedestrian connectivity study.

“We’re looking at the Tom’s Creek Basin portion of town and looking at how to connect all of our current assets and trying to learn about where people want to go, how to make things safer, and just in general, connect all of the great assets that we have in that area for users to access easily,” said Will Lattea, an energy and environmental specialist for the town.

The town has seen how much use the Tom’s Creek Basin is getting and wants to build on it for residents.

“We have a few assets that are becoming incredibly popular, such as Heritage Park. We also just acquired through the New River Land Trust, three properties on Brush Mountain that total several hundred acres, I think it’s 600 acres and change and that’s all going to have trail systems.”

Town leaders hosted a community meeting Wednesday evening giving residents the chance to share their input on what they’d like to see.

“Just trying to understand how people want to use the area and are currently using it. We’re doing traffic studies, we have video camera studies where we’re trying to get more pedestrian information in these areas.”

The Town will continue to hear feedback until Mar. 20 and anyone interested in sharing their thoughts can head to the link at the beginning of the article.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.