Venardos Circus to return to Lynchburg for first time since 2019

By Makayla Shelton
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 3:35 PM EST
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A magical, musical performance is returning to the River Ridge Mall in Lynchburg.

The Venardos Circus is coming to the mall March 3-12 for the first time since 2019.

The Broadway-style show features contortionists, acrobats, comedians, aerialists, an escape artist and much more.

Lynchburg is the first stop on its 40-week tour around the country.

“With all of these different points of views and different backgrounds, when we learn to actually work together, that’s when you make magic,” said Kevin Venardos, Ringmaster. “So, I’m really proud of that accomplishment. I hope that when the people of Lynchburg come out and see this extraordinary magical show, they get an extra couple of layers from the story that’s underneath it.”

Venardos recommends buying tickets in advance online.

